Taylor Swift fans have the opportunity to get their hands on some local artwork of their favourite artist right here in Woking.
Kate Winskill at ArtHouse Galleries, is offering the limited edition prints with an extra 20 per cent off. However, she is struggling to let ‘Swifties’ know about it, because the shutters are currently broken and people get the impression the gallery is closed.
Kate said: “Available in a variety of sizes, some with vintage Scrabble lettering, I have created these portraits using my own photography and digital effects.
“It is a great time to grab a present for the ‘Swifty’ in your life. For those collecting Raph Thomas’s ‘rainbow animals’. His 40x50cm framed limited edition prints are all reduced, whilst his big originals are down by 20 to 30 per cent as well.
“The shop is manned by the artists so a visit is a great chance to find out more about the works and meet the makers.”
The UK has gone into swift heaven as the hit singer’s Eras tour sweeps across the country before finishing in August. People can access the gallery by using the door on Jubilee Square.
There are also twenty Surrey and London-based artists and makers who are reducing their work to make way for new pieces. Artworks include landscapes, abstracts, pop art, famous faces, figurative work and ceramics and glass.
Kate and her two sons, Rory and Raph Thomas, started making and selling their art in a series of pop-up galleries last year. The gallery is based at Jubilee Square, 43 Wolsey Walk in the town centre.
It is is open every weekday from 10.30am to 5pm, Saturday is 10.30am to 5.30pm and Sunday 10.30 to 4.30pm. For more information, visit https://www.arthousegalleries.live/