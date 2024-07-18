Police will be escorting an abnormal load (electricity transformer) through Surrey on Saturday, July 20 and Monday, July 22.
The unit will require a police escort as they are 58 metres long and 5 metres wide. The load will begin its journey from Luton on the Saturday (July 20) travelling via the M1 and A405 before joining the M25 at Junction 19.
It will travel along the M25 before coming off at junction 11 (A320 St Peters Way) and travelling through Ottershaw and Sheerwater before eventually coming to a stop in Pinewood Grove, New Haw, Addlestone.
A section of Pinewood Grove will be closed until Monday, July 22 when the load will make its final move to West Weybridge Substation, Parkside, New Haw, Addlestone.
Whilst traffic disruption will be kept to a minimum, motorists are advised to be aware of the route and plan their journey accordingly.