Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the A3 just after 5.40pm on Thursday, November 21.
Officers were called to the A3 near the southbound exit for Cobham following reports of a three vehicle collision. All parties remained on scene and have been assisting police with enquiries.
South East Coast Ambulance Service attended, and one person was taken to hospital in a serious condition. Surrey Police are now looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any dashcam or helmet footage that may have captured all or part of the incident.
If you have any information that might assist the investigation, contact the police quoting PR/45240134268 via:
- Webchat on the Surrey Police website
- The online reporting tool
- Calling 101
If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.