Police are appealing for witnesses after receiving three separate reports of dangerous driving by the same black Ford Fiesta.
The first was on September 8 at around 11.15am in Three Gates in Guildford. The vehicle was seen with heavy damage to its front end. It then was seen on Gloster Road in Woking at around 1.20pm where it collided with another car and drove off with only three wheels intact.
The driver then left the car in a dangerous position on the road before fleeing. A 45-year-old man from Guildford was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving a vehicle without a license, and driving whilst unfit through drugs.
If you witnessed any of the incidents or have any relevant dashcam footage, contact police quoting PR/45240102952 via direct message.