Following proceedings on July 30, the Senior Coroner concluded that Emma and Lettie Pattison were unlawfully killed after being shot by George and that George died by suicide after he shot himself with the same gun.
All three were found dead at their home in the grounds of Epsom College on February 5 2023.
The inquest heard that Deborah Kirk, Emma’s sister, had received a call from Emma just before 11pm on February 4 2023. Reporting that her husband had hit her and their dog Bella, and asking her to come over.
The inquest heard that Ms Kirk arrived at her sister’s home just after 11pm with her husband, where the bodies were found.
Chief Superintendent Clive Davies said: “On behalf of Surrey Police, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to those affected by the deaths of Emma and Lettie, and George Pattison.
“The conclusion of the Coroner’s inquest yesterday (30 July), provides some clarity around the horrific and unlawful killings of Emma and Lettie, and the death of George.
“The tragic deaths of Emma and Lettie draw attention to the need to dispel and challenge myths and stereotypes around who may or may not be victims of domestic abuse, and who indeed may be capable of causing such harm.
“Otherwise, we know that many victims will feel unable to reach out, and will continue to suffer in silence, while those causing harm in relationships are able to exist unchecked.
“We must also take this opportunity to highlight that children can, and are, victims of domestic abuse in their own right, and together we must ensure that they are also seen, heard and supported.
"We would urge anyone who believes they, or a friend or family member, may be experiencing abuse to report it. We know sometimes the signs that someone is suffering from domestic abuse can be subtle and difficult to spot.
“However, if you have any concerns at all for yourself, or a loved one, we encourage you to seek help.”
Davies added that there are specialist domestic abuse services in Surrey, working to ensure that survivors and their families/friends can access independent advice and support in confidence.
These can be accessed by calling the Surrey domestic abuse helpline on 01483 776822 or by visiting https://www.healthysurrey.org.uk/domestic-abuse/help
Anyone who feels they may be exhibiting harmful behaviour in their relationships are urged to contact the Surrey Steps to Change Hub via email: [email protected] or phone 01483 900 905.