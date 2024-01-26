Two men have been charged after officers found more than 90 wraps of Class A drugs during a proactive stop in Aldershot.
Officers stopped a white Vauxhall Corsa on Aldershot High Street at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, January 24.
Following a search, officers located more than 90 wraps of Class A drugs, a knife and cannabis.
Luke Thomas, 37, of Barn Avenue, Aldershot, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.
Rahsaan Bellamy, 20, of Solna Avenue, London, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.
Bellamy was also charged with possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place and possessing a controlled drug of Class B.
Both men are due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court today (Friday, January 26).