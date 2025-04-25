The suspect has since been released on bail as officers continue their investigation.
In early April, Crimestoppers was offering a reward for information to try and catch the culprit.
At the time, Guilford Borough Council (GBC) said in a social media post: “Help keep our streets clean and safe!
“Crimestoppers are offering a £1000 reward if you can help provide information that leads to an arrest and stop the WORMY graffiti around Guildford."
GBC’s lead councillor for regulatory and democratic services, Cllr Merel Rehorst-Smith, had also said: "Graffiti has a negative impact on the appearance of our neighbourhoods.
"The cost of cleaning up these acts of vandalism can run into hundreds, even thousands of pounds.
"If anyone has information that can help to stop this spate of graffiti across Guildford, please get in touch with Crimestoppers."
Acting Police Sergeant Hendrie from The Neighbourhood Policing Team for Guildford commented: “We understand that criminal damage such as graffiti can impact the local community and damage the surroundings.
“To limit the impact, we work closely with the local council to gather an understanding of key areas that are impacted by graffiti, and we conduct regular patrols to combat such crimes.”
According to the Government, local councils are normally responsible for removing graffiti. More information is available at https://www.gov.uk/report-graffiti.
You can also report graffiti to Surrey Police via https://tinyurl.com/Surrey-Police-graffiti-report, as it can be considered a crime depending on the situation.