Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Chertsey yesterday (Tuesday, April 15).
Officers were called to Holloway Hill, near to the roundabout with Guildford Road, at around 11.50am following a report of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital but sadly pronounced dead later that evening. His next of kin are aware.
The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and assisted fully with police enquiries. No arrests have been made at time of writing.
Holloway Hill was closed for four hours whilst emergency services attended the scene. Police thank everyone for their patience and cooperation.
To establish the full circumstances of the collision, police are looking to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the collision, or anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident.
If you have any information that might assist the investigation, get in touch with police quoting PR/45250044518 using:
- Webchat on the website - https://www.surrey.police.uk/
- Online reporting form - https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
- Calling police on 101
If you would rather not speak to police or to prefer to give information anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or completing their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.