Over the weekend, more than 70 vehicles were stopped, with four seized, during the two-day crackdown on rural criminal activity.
On Friday and Saturday, more than 50 officers were involved, including those from Sussex Police, Hampshire Constabulary, and Thames Valley Police.
The collaboration brought additional expertise and resources to the operation, including drone teams and stolen vehicle examiners.
Members of the rural community were also directly engaged in the operation. Through newly established communication channels, local residents were able to report suspicious activity in real-time, providing valuable intelligence to officers in the field.
During the weekend, more than 30 rural locations were visited, resulting in more than 70 vehicles being stopped, four vehicles seized, and one arrest for drug driving.
A tipper lorry driver was stopped and suspected of carrying illegal waste intended for fly-tipping. He has been reported to the local authority for possible prosecution.
In addition to the enforcement activity, officers engaged with the local rural community, offering crime prevention advice and gathering intelligence on criminal activity in the area.
Chief Inspector Chris Tinney, Surrey Police's rural crime lead, said: "In September, I reassured our rural community that our commitment to rural crime would remain a top priority.
"This weekend’s operation is a testament to that promise, and the support from our regional colleagues has been invaluable."
Ch Insp Tinney also highlighted the importance of rural areas to UK food security, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and protection.
"We’re grateful to the members of the public who supported us during the operation, and we’re also thankful for the assistance from Hampshire Constabulary, Sussex Police, and Thames Valley Police," he added.
Fliss Winters, regional officer for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), emphasised the significant impact of rural crime on communities.
"Poaching, theft, and fly-tipping continue to harm hardworking, law-abiding rural residents," she said.
"We are proud to support Surrey Police in their proactive efforts, and this cross-border collaboration is a model for future operations."
Surrey Police have vowed to continue their efforts in rural areas, with more operations planned in the coming months.