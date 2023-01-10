Surrey Police have made a significant dent in the number of drink and drug drivers on the roads during the festive period.
More than 140 arrests were made in the county over the course of four weeks as part of the force’s annual campaign to protect the public from the dangers of intoxicated drivers.
The operation, which ran from December 1 to New Year's Day, saw 145 arrests in total, with 136 of them being made on suspicion of drink and drug driving.
Among those arrests were 52 for suspicion of drink driving, 76 for suspicion of drug driving, two for both offenses, one for being under the influence, and five for failure to provide a specimen.
The campaign was run by officers who are dedicated to tackling drink and drug drivers throughout the year, alongside proactive patrols.
Sussex police also saw a significant number of arrests, with 233 made during the same period.
And Hampshire Police made more than 700 arrests, including 153 for drink driving and 133 for drug driving, from December 1 to December 31.
“While most road users are conscientious and law-abiding citizens, there are several people who refuse to comply with the law,” said Superintendent Rachel Glenton from Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit.
“Not only is this putting their own lives at risk, but also other innocent people’s lives as well. A small amount of alcohol or drugs can massively impair your judgement and seriously increase the risk of you injuring or killing yourself or someone else on the roads.”
Lisa Townsend, Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey, emphasised how severe and life-changing the consequences of driving under the influence can be.
“Far too many people still think it’s acceptable to drink or take drugs before getting behind the wheel,” she said.
“In being so selfish, they risk their own lives, as well as those of other road users.
“Surrey’s routes are particularly busy – they carry 60 per cent more traffic than the average UK road, and serious crashes are sadly not uncommon here. That’s why road safety is a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan.
“I will always support the police as they use the full force of the law to tackle reckless motorists who endanger others.
“Those who drive intoxicated can destroy families and ruin lives. It is never worth it.”
Call 999 if you know someone who is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.