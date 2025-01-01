South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) responded to approximately three calls a minute on New Year’s Eve.
Statistics released by the trust also show that SECAmb answered more than 3,000 calls on Boxing Day and 6,000 calls across the weekend of 28 and 29 December.
SECAmb thanked its staff and volunteers for their commitment throughout the festive period.
SECAmb chief executive Simon Weldon said: “I would like to every colleague who has worked so hard throughout the past 12 months to respond to the needs of our patients. Thank you to everyone who has spent time away from their family and friends to look after our communities over Christmas and New Year.
“I would also like to thank all our volunteers. They provide vital support, day-in, day-out, to our frontline teams, freely giving up their time to make their communities safer.
“I am certain that 2025 will see our teams, whatever their role across our organisation, continue to provide compassionate care to their local population.”
The trust urged the public to make use of alternatives to calling 999 if they are not facing a serious or life-threatening emergency. These include speaking to a pharmacist for advice or making use of NHS 111 number.
South East Coast Ambulance Service was formed in 2006 by the merger of Kent, Surrey and Sussex ambulance trusts. It is one of 10 ambulance services operating in England.