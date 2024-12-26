Police have warned fans to behave responsibly ahead of the Aldershot-Woking football match on Boxing Day.
As Aldershot Town host long-time rivals Woking Town in their Vanarama National League clash at 3pm, extra police resources have been allocated to address any potential disruptive behaviour.
This follows reports of a minority of fans causing disturbances at recent matches between the two clubs.
Hampshire Police have implemented a dedicated policing plan, working in close partnership with both football clubs, the EBB Stadium, and licensed venues in the town to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all fans and the general public.
A police spokesperson emphasised that while the vast majority of fans act responsibly, extra resources were in place to take action against the small minority who seek to cause disruption and jeopardise public safety.
Officers have been authorised to use dispersal powers under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, between 10.30am on Boxing Day and 3am on Friday, December 27.
Under these powers, police can disperse anyone committing antisocial behaviour to ensure people’s safety. Those who refuse to comply are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest.
District Commander Chief Inspector Gillian Cox said: “We recognise the vast majority of football fans come to enjoy the match and these powers will help us deal with the minority who spoil the experience for everyone else.
"Our priority, as always is public safety. We want to make sure the majority of football fans who do not engage in anti-social behaviour can enjoy today's match.
"This festive season we want to make sure this match is remembered for all the right reasons. We want all home and visiting supporters to enjoy the game and look after each other.”
Ch Insp Cox said the dispersal zone was in place so that police had the powers to help those in the area and remove anyone causing trouble.
"We are telling you this in the hope that we do not have to use these powers, however they are there if we need them to ensure the safety of the public, which is our main priority,” she said.
“There will be a policing presence across Aldershot today to ensure the safety of everyone and we are confident that we have a wide range of different tactics available to us to keep people safe.
“This match is not an excuse for anti-social behaviour and we will take a firm approach to anyone ruining the day for real football fans.
"It is important our communities know what we are doing to tackle anti-social behaviour and we hope this dispersal zone and policing operation will make that minority of fans reconsider their actions.”
She urged the public to contact officers to report anything they are concerned about.
“Thank you to the community for your support and assistance, be safe, be responsible and we hope you enjoy the game,” added Ch Insp Cox.