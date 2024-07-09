Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Woking.
Officers were called to Maybury Hill around 10.40pm on Monday, July 8, following reports that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian and left the scene.
South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended, but sadly the pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, and causing death by careless driving while unfit.
The road remains closed at the time of writing between the junctions of Oriental Road and Maybury Road while enquiries continue.
Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have any information that could assist enquiries. They are particularly interested in tracing the movements of a black Mercedes.
If you have any CCTV, dashcam or helmet cam footage that might have captured all or part of the incident. Or if you have any information that may help the investigation, contact the police quoting PR/45240077411 via:
- Webchat on https://www.surrey.police.uk/
- Online reporting tool at https://tinyurl.com/Surrey-Police-reporting-tool
- Calling on 101
If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.