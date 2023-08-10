Main article content
Navigation
Police have launched a murder inquiry after the body of a ten-year-old girl was discovered in a house in Woking.
Surrey Police said they were called to an address in Hammond Road around 2.50 this morning following a 'concern for safety'.
There, they found the body of the ten-year-old.
A police spokesman said: "Her family has been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.
"An investigation, led by Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Major Crime Team, is under way to establish the circumstances of the girl's death."
Senior investigating officer Det Chief Insp Debbie White, said: “This is a devastating incident, and our officers are working hard to build a picture of what happened.
"We have identified a number of individuals we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries.
"At this stage we are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with our investigation. We have no reason to believe there is any risk to the public.
“There is a significant police presence in Hammond Road and this will remain over the coming days.
"We appreciate the police presence will be causing concern and we would like to thank local residents for their cooperation as we conduct our investigation."
Police said they would provide further updates 'as soon as we are in a position to'.
Anyone who has any information which could help the investigation is urged to get in touch with Surrey Police or, if they wish to remain anonymous, to call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.