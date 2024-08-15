Police appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision between a car and a motorcyclist this morning (Thursday, August 15), on Cemetery Pales in Brookwood.
The incident took place at around 6.30am and sadly the motorcyclist, a 60-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said their thoughts remain with the man’s family and loved ones.
The driver of the car involved is helping with enquiries and the road remains closed in both directions at time of writing.
If you witnessed the collision, have dashcam that may be relevant, or any information that may assist the investigation, contact police quoting PR/45240093082 via:
• Webchat on the website https://www.surrey.police.uk/ • Online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ • Calling 101
If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.