A seventeen year old girl was pulled into a car and sexually assaulted in Ash on Tuesday.
The victim was able to escape and call the police after the incident at around 4pm on Britten Close, close to Ash station.
Police later arrested a 47-year-old man from Dudley in connection with the reported assault.
He remains in police custody.
While carrying out house-to-house enquiries, officers received a further report that at a similar time a woman was approached on Ash Church Road by a man in a vehicle who asked her to get into his car.
This was reported by a member of the public who intervened and police are now looking to identify the woman involved.
Guildford borough police commander Blaine Rafferty said: “This is an alarming and rare incident and I would like to reassure the community that there are a number of officers working on the investigation.
"You will see officers in the area today as they continue to carry out enquiries and I’d encourage you to speak with them if you have any concerns.”
Witnesses or anyone with information which may help the investigation, is asked to contact the police quoting 45230111750 via:
- Webchat at https://www.surrey.police.uk/
- Online at https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
- By calling 101.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.