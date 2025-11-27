It comes as officers have issued a new appeal for witnesses to come forward to the incident, which happened at an address on Fullerton Road shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday, November 15.
A young man in his late teens was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries, where he remains.
Three men, two in their 20s and one in his late teens, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have all been released on bail.
As part of Surrey Police’s ongoing inquiries, officers are looking to identify and speak to the two men in these images and this footage. If you recognise them or have any information that can help police identify them, please get in touch.
Police are also appealing for any witnesses we may not have spoken to yet who were in the area around Fullerton Road on Saturday, 15 November between 5pm and 8.30pm.
They are also looking for CCTV, dashcam or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident. If you did see or hear anything that you think can assist us, please get in touch quoting PR/45250138748.
