A gang of six 17-year-olds from London have been arrested after a spate of robberies in Guildford town centre on Wednesday (December 28).
Police say several victims were approached by six young men demanding they hand over their belongings on Wednesday afternoon.
A Surrey Police spokesman said: "Officers responded quickly and located four of the suspects, with the remaining two arrested this evening."
The six teenagers remained in custody as of 10pm Wednesday night.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time and seen any suspicious activity to get in touch, quoting PR/45220139979 via:
If you do not wish to leave your name, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.