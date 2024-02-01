A road in Ash Vale could be closed for up to two days after a huge fire at an industrial building owned by a specialist manufacturer of batteries for the military.
The fire at the Lincad factory unit in Lysons Avenue broke out just before 5pm on Wednesday, January 31, and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service crews were still dousing the flames on Thursday morning.
Five pumps and one aerial ladder platform were present at the scene as of 9.30am Thursday.
The fire service is urging members of the public to avoid the immediate area if possible, and nearby residents are advised to keep windows and doors tightly shut.
Lysons Avenue is the road connecting North Camp and Ash Vale stations, and is currently shut in both directions.
Crews have warned the road could remain closed for 48 hours.
According to the company's website, Lincad has an "established history of specialising in military batteries and chargers offering rugged, reliable and practical solutions across land, sea and air".
Its military grade batteries and chargers are "ruggedised" and "capable of withstanding extreme pressures and temperatures".
Eye-witness Clive Marchant, from Farnham, was collecting his car from the neighbouring BMW Service Centre in Ash Vale.
Thanks to the "excellent help" from the BMW staff, Clive said he just managed to get away as the evacuation and road closure began.
"The fumes were overpowering downwind from the blaze," he added.
A fire service spokesperson said: “We received a call yesterday afternoon around 16:55pm to a report of a fire on Lysons Avenue, Ash Vale.
“Six fire engines were sent within the first hour, alongside an aerial appliance, with the first arriving on scene around 17:05pm. Further appliances have been sent throughout the incident. Ambulance and police services also attended.
“A building within an industrial park had caught fire. Crews tackled the fire overnight and remain at the scene now, with the fire currently limited to hotspots.”