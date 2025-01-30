Surrey Police are currently investigating after a suspected stolen vehicle was used to ram raid a jewellers on Old Woking Road at around 1.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 29).
After the car was used to ram the premises, the suspects who were wearing face coverings, entered the jewellers and stole a number of high value items.
The suspects then left the scene and at Parkside in New Haw, the vehicle was found by officers and one suspect was located with injuries, including one to his arm.
He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Following an area search involving the police helicopter and the dog unit, the two other suspects were also located and arrested on suspicion of burglary.
If you have any information, or witnessed the incident, contact police quoting PR/45250011338.
Surrey Police is making a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incident, due to an injury being sustained by one of the suspects following a police pursuit.
Police are aware there are a lot of photos and videos being circulated on social media. They will provide an update with a link for the potentially evidential material to be uploaded to.