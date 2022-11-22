POLICE investigating a sexual assault on a train from Waterloo to Guildford have released images of a man they believe may have information which could help their investigation.
At 11pm on Wednesday 28 September, the victim boarded the train and another travaller sat opposite her. Throughout the journey, she noticed him staring at her and making gestures with his arms. As the train approached Woking, he sexually assaulted her. The victim confronted him and he got up and walked away.
The man pictured could aid the investigation. Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016, or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 703 of 28/09/22.