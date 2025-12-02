It all began with a dream 30 years ago. Woking resident Nina Barough CBE, founder of cancer charity Walk the Walk, imagined power-walking a marathon in a decorated bra to raise money for breast cancer. In 1996, she led a group of 13 women to do just that at the New York City Marathon, raising £25,000 for Breakthrough Breast Cancer. Even then they were a step ahead of the times.
“Wearing just bras was incredibly controversial, there weren’t even coloured bras we could buy,” Nina said. “We were dying our own in the kitchen!”
Just two months later, in a cruel twist of fate, Nina discovered a lump in her breast while on a work trip and was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer at age 41. She gave up her business to focus on treatment, undergoing a mastectomy, breast reconstruction, radiotherapy, and injections of Zoladex. With the blessing of her surgeon, she delayed surgery to take part in the London Marathon 1997, raising another £25,000 alongside friends.
“Walking gave me something positive to focus on during treatment,” Nina said. “I’m not sure whether I supported Walk the Walk, or it supported me. The MoonWalk is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we each put one foot in front of the other.”
Nina continued power walking to stay positive and healthy. In 1998, when more people wanted to join her at the London Marathon but places were limited, she organised her own overnight event the night before the official marathon. This was the birth of the charity’s iconic MoonWalk fundraising events, now held in London, Scotland, and Iceland, with the flagship MoonWalk London continuing to this day, 30 years later.
Initially running the charity from her living room carpet, Nina reached out to businesses for support. Playtex in Woking, a supplier of bras for the walks, offered her a desk and a phone. Just like that, she relocated to Woking and has been based here ever since. Now she leads Walk the Walk from the Genesis Business Park, helping transform it into a nationally recognised force for cancer awareness and fundraising.
Over 30 years, Walk the Walk has raised more than £146 million, with over £30 million invested in vital research. More than half a million people have taken part in its walking challenges.
This year, the charity celebrates its 30th anniversary with the return of MoonWalk London on Saturday, May 16, 2026 with the theme of Neon 90s. Walkers are encouraged to decorate bras as they tackle either 15.1 or 26.2 miles through London. Starting and finishing at Clapham Common, participants pass iconic landmarks under the stars, many illuminated in pink.
A recent survey of over 1,100 people highlights the ongoing need for awareness: 97 per cent believe NHS breast screening should extend beyond 50–70, yet only one in four check monthly as recommended.
Nina concludes: “No-one can do everything, but everyone can do something. Sign up, take part, and be one step ahead—for your health, for life, for everything.”
Entries for MoonWalk London 2026 are now open, with virtual and shorter walks available. For more information, visit www.walkthewalk.org
