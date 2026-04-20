Recycled artwork created by residents at a West Byfleet care home took centre stage as part of the home’s celebrations for Earth Day yesterday (Wednesday, 22 April).
At Charrington Manor Care Home, Hobbs Close, residents have been working alongside arts and crafts teacher Yolanda Andreuccetti to transform old pieces of artwork into a striking new collage.
The piece, titled Shared Stories from Many Hands, has been created entirely from recycled materials, bringing together elements from past projects completed by residents over recent months.
Yolanda said: “The residents do such lovely work and there is quite a lot of it, so I wanted to bring it all together and recycle certain pieces to create a collage of creation. It reflects not just their creativity, but also the message behind Earth Day - that nothing has to go to waste.”
Residents said the project has sparked conversation and pride throughout the home, with many recognising their own contributions within the final artwork.
Resident Pat Wells, aged 86, said: “It’s wonderful to see little pieces of things we’ve made before becoming something completely new. It really makes you think about how much we throw away that could still be used.”
Fellow resident, Valerie Tickner, 88, added: “It’s opened our eyes to recycling in a different way. Even small things can be reused and turned into something meaningful. It’s been lovely to be part of something that also carries an important message.”
Wellbeing & lifestyle coach Claudia Modiga says the project has encouraged creativity and promoted awareness of sustainability among residents.
Earth Day is celebrated annually on 22 April and is considered the world’s largest environmental movement, aiming to raise awareness about protecting the planet and tackling climate change.
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