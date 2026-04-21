The RHS is calling on the public to share gardening memorabilia and memories from 1951 as it marks 75 years since the Festival of Britain inspired gardening and the creation and rejuvenation of public green spaces.
The Festival, although centred around London’s South Bank and including the Royal Festival Hall and Skylon sculpture, included a vibrant countrywide horticultural programme intended to lift spirits amid post-war austerity.
An estimated 1,600 green spaces across the country were thought to have been permanently enhanced as a result.
The RHS is appealing for photographs, postcards, leaflets and memories to help tell the tale of these gardens and events including:
Displays created in private gardens to celebrate the festival;
Public spaces such as parks and festival gardens created in your area, in or around 1951;
Local Festival of Britain celebrations with a horticultural element, for example, horticultural competitions, floral displays or floats incorporating flowers.
Submissions will be added to the charity’s archives which documents the history of gardening in the UK and includes a wealth of horticultural treasures.
These include letters from Charles Darwin regarding plants found abroad, a copy of one of the most expensive books ever published - the Flora Graeca - created at a cost equivalent to more than £6million in today’s money - and the first dedicated gardening manual to be published in English, Thomas Hill’s 1558 Profitable Arte of Gardening.
RHS Head of Libraries, Fiona Davison, said: “The RHS Lindley Library tells the story of gardening in the UK through a treasure trove of items collected over its 200 years but stretching back many more.
“We want to ensure this history reflects the gardens and events inspired by the 1951 Festival of Britain that played an important part in ushering in a public garden revival, many of which benefit communities today.”
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