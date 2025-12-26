Today, Friday, December 26, remains bright and sunny, with temperatures near 6°C and skies looking clear through day and night. The morning starts off cool, but sunshine quickly warms the air, making it comfortable for most daytime activities. Overnight values linger about 1°C, ensuring a crisp but pleasant atmosphere in Woking.
Tomorrow brings partly cloudy conditions, featuring highs around 8°C and minimal hints of rain. The day begins with mild sunshine before clouds drift in, though any gloom remains light. Evening figures drop near 1°C, yet dryness prevails for most of the day, promising a calm night overall.
Sunday stays partly cloudy, with daytime readings peaking about 6°C and early morning figures hovering near 2°C. Breezes remain gentle, and any cloud cover should break occasionally for brief spells of sunshine. The later hours see stable weather, maintaining serene conditions and keeping rain at bay throughout the evening.
Monday is set to feel fresh and bright, climbing to around 5°C during the afternoon. Early risers may notice near 0°C conditions, giving crisp mornings a distinct chill. Skies stay generally clear, allowing rays of sunshine to dominate. Rain remains unlikely, ensuring a peaceful day from sunrise to sunset.
Tuesday looks cloudier, topping near 6°C as the day progresses. Morning starts hover around 2°C, and any mist should clear quickly. Afternoon skies stay mostly grey, yet no showers appear on the horizon. A slightly cooler night sets in, with temperatures about 2°C, wrapping up a tranquil stretch for the rest of the week.
This article was automatically generated
