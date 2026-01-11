Today, Sunday, January 11, in Woking looks grey with patchy rain and occasional drizzle. Temperatures near 8°C with a mild breeze as clouds persist through the day. Late afternoon may still bring damp conditions, continuing into the evening. Clear breaks are unlikely, so expect a dull outlook.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain but slightly milder weather, with highs about 11°C. Showers could linger later, accompanied by cloudy skies and occasional drizzle. Overcast conditions might dominate by evening, with moderate breezes continuing. A few drier moments may emerge, though damp spells remain likely throughout.
Rain returns on Tuesday, with moderate showers likely and temperatures near 10°C. Light rain may persist most of the day, occasionally turning into drizzle. Despite the damp spell, breezy conditions remain, making the air feel cooler. Occasional breaks in the overcast might offer brief relief from the drizzle.
Clearer morning skies emerge on Wednesday before clouds roll in later, with a high about 6°C. Sunshine appears briefly, though the afternoon remains mostly overcast. Evening skies look similar, keeping conditions cool without significant rain. Patchy cloud cover endures, limiting any extended bright spells during the late hours.
Patchy rain arrives on Thursday, with temperatures near 8°C. Lighter drizzle might appear overnight, then break into periods of hazy sunshine by midday. Later, skies could turn overcast, but rainfall remains minimal. A gentle breeze persists, keeping the final day mild. Brief clear intervals could surface though light rain may return after dusk. Conditions remain calm, sustaining breezes for the evening.
