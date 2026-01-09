Today, Friday, January 9, brings moderate rain with temperatures near 4°C. Snow might show up early, and showers linger into the evening. Woking sees gusty winds that elevate the chance of heavier downpours. Conditions remain chilly, so expect persistent wet weather throughout the day. Occasional heavier bursts may develop.
Tomorrow looks overcast with temperatures near 3°C. Clouds dominate from morning to night, although minimal rain is expected. Conditions stay calm, so fewer showers are likely heading into the evening. Dry spells persist, creating a grey but relatively stable day overall. Misty patches might appear briefly, but they are unlikely to cause disruption.
This weekend features patchy rain with temperatures near 5°C. Showers become more likely later, though conditions may lighten overnight. Drizzle could return intermittently, keeping skies mostly cloudy. Occasional breaks in the gloom allow a brief respite, but wet intervals remain prevalent throughout the day. Breezes may pick up slightly.
The next day sees more patchy rain with temperatures near 11°C. Overcast skies dominate, accompanied by drizzle in the morning. Light rain may persist through midday, keeping conditions damp. Showers ease slightly later, though breezy gusts could maintain a chance of further rainfall into the evening. Humidity stays noticeable, ensuring dampness lingers for most of the day.
Finally, moderate rain looks likely with temperatures near 10°C. Light drizzle in the early hours continues off and on, creating steady dampness. Rain remains consistent, though some lighter phases might briefly occur. Skies stay cloudy, ensuring a soggy frame to the day.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.