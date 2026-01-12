Today (Monday, January 12) sets the stage for patchy rain through the morning, with overcast spells dominating much of the afternoon. Temperatures near 10°C keep conditions mild, though pockets of drizzle could appear. This local weather forecast suggests frequent clouds overhead, creating a relatively grey start to the week in Woking.
Tomorrow promises moderate rain that remains steady throughout the day. Temperatures near 10°C will likely persist, and persistent drizzle could transition into heavier bursts by afternoon. Clouds stay thick, producing a damp and cool environment. Sunshine looks unlikely, keeping conditions fairly dull from dawn until dusk. Weather updates hint at lingering showers.
Wednesday may bring partly cloudy skies, though cooler weather settles with temperatures near 6°C. Overnight lows drop to about 1°C, so expect a crisp feel throughout the morning. Sunshine should peek through occasionally, brightening the day. Rain looks unlikely, offering a brief respite from persistent wet conditions.
Thursday turns wet again as moderate rain returns, potentially with heavier downpours by midday. Gusty winds could make it feel cooler, though actual temperatures hover near 8°C. Drizzle may break intermittently, but the overall forecast indicates a soggy day. Persistent cloud cover keeps the sun at bay, extending the grey spell.
Friday sees patchy rain persisting in scattered bursts, accompanied by temperatures near 8°C. Breezes remain, though less intense than earlier in the week. Occasional showers are expected, and cloudy periods might dominate. Dry spells could still emerge late afternoon as conditions improve. This stretch rounds off a damp week.
This article was automatically generated
