Today, Wednesday, January 7, starts with patchy rain clearing by afternoon. Early hours look damp, but sunshine should break through later. Temperatures hover near 4°C, dropping close to 0°C tonight. Local weather updates indicate mild breezes, so expect a fresh feel once rain fades, with glimpses of clearer skies overall.
Tomorrow, Thursday, brings moderate rain through much of the day. Temperatures reach about 5°C and dip near 0°C overnight. Weather updates suggest heavier bursts later, so rain is likely intense at times. Expect a gusty breeze swirling around the region, with occasional breaks in the cloud cover during the evening.
Friday looks unsettled, featuring patchy rain and snow flurries. Early sunshine may peek through. Temperatures hover about 4°C during the day, dropping close to 1°C overnight. Weather patterns suggest bursts of strong wind, creating a chilly atmosphere. Intermittent showers shift to snowy conditions briefly, delivering weather across neighbourhoods before nightfall.
Saturday keeps the wintery feel, with occasional snow and cloud cover. Temperatures stay near 3°C, dropping to about 1°C overnight. Cold winds remain present, although heavier showers appear less frequent. Weather updates suggest some grey skies lingering, while snowflakes could appear early on. Conditions might briefly brighten by late day.
Sunday brings a risk of light freezing rain and occasional blustery periods. Temperatures reach near 3°C and fall to about -1°C later. In Woking, conditions may turn slushy in spots. Weather updates highlight a chance of stronger gusts, possibly stirring snow. Overall, expect colder shifts before the next week arrives.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.