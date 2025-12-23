Today in Woking, Tuesday, December 23, brings a partly cloudy forecast with no sign of rain. Weather conditions look stable under these clouds, offering decent daylight for seasonal activities. Temperatures reach about 7°C by midday and slip near 5°C in the evening, keeping the day pleasantly mild without any showers.
Tomorrow stays partly cloudy and breezy, ensuring a comfortable midweek outlook. Daytime weather is expected to see temperatures near 6°C, with light winds offering a refreshing feel. As night falls, lows settle about 3°C, but clear patches may emerge. Overall, no rain is on the forecast cards for this day.
Thursday shifts to a sunnier overall outlook, brightening the holiday atmosphere. Weather conditions appear stable, with daytime temperatures about 5°C and limited cloud cover overhead. Nighttime values hover near 2°C, ensuring a cool but pleasant evening. The forecast remains dry, so expect a day filled with sunshine and calm skies.
Friday continues this bright weather trend, featuring daytime readings about 5°C and clear blue horizons. Gentle breezes keep the air fresh, while overnight temperatures settle near 1°C. No hint of rain appears, and conditions remain stable for the forecast. It looks like a way to carry forward the final weekday.
This weekend sees a gentle boost as Saturday arrives with plenty of sunshine and temperatures about 6°C. Evening lows hover near 2°C, keeping nights relatively mild. Skies remain mostly clear, prolonging the dry spell. The forecast suggests a comfortable and stable weekend overall, ensuring the week concludes with fair conditions.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.