Expect partly cloudy skies today, Saturday, January 10, kicking off this weekend with temperatures about 2°C at their peak and near -1°C overnight. No rain is anticipated, and cloud cover will keep the afternoon subdued. Weather watchers in Woking might spot clearer patches by evening, offering brief glimpses of starlight.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain and milder conditions, with peak temperatures near 7°C. Showers arrive late morning, making the day noticeably damp. Afternoon drizzle may linger, though breaks in the clouds could appear briefly. Lower evening temperatures hover about 3°C, keeping things cool overnight. This unsettled spell highlights a typical winter pattern.
A jump in temperatures near 11°C arrives Monday, with patchy rain lurking. Morning clouds dominate, but afternoon conditions might turn drier. Evening remains humid, with foggy patches in low-lying spots. Overnight readings hover about 9°C, maintaining an atmosphere around the region. Drizzle could sneak in, but showers are not likely.
A mild breeze persists Tuesday, with readings about 9°C and occasional drizzle possible. Scattered showers appear through the day, bringing a grey ambience. Fog may settle by evening, and rainfall could intensify briefly. Overnight stays close to 8°C, preserving a cool but not chilly night. Expect damp roads.
Conditions remain unsettled Wednesday, with temperatures about 9°C and patchy rain hovering nearby. Mist and fog are likely at various points, especially in the evening, for local skies. Occasional breaks in the cloud cover might reveal fleeting glimpses of sky. Overnight levels hold near 8°C, keeping air somewhat damp and quiet.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.