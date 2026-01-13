Today, Tuesday, January 13 brings steady moderate rain and occasional drizzle, with temperatures near 10°C. Early hours remain cloudy, and frequent spells of light rain may linger into late evening. Mist could develop as night falls. Woking experiences similar damp conditions, with persistent wet weather continuing throughout the day.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain on and off, although some brief sunny moments are possible. Temperatures reach about 6°C, feeling cooler when clouds dominate. Early morning starts clear, moving into occasional showers by midday. The evening might stay mostly dry, but lingering drizzle cannot be ruled out completely.
The following day looks wetter, with heavy rain forecast and midday levels near 8°C. Downpours could intensify at times, making for a soggy afternoon. Morning drizzle transforms into heavier bursts, and clouds remain thick. Occasional lighter phases might appear late, but rain likely continues well into the night.
Next up promises patchy rain again, with a maximum near 9°C. Skies stay mostly grey, and showers could turn persistent in the afternoon. Morning might start quietly, but occasional mist or drizzle is possible. Later hours bring cloud cover that remains solid, with some chance of overnight damp spells.
This weekend brings patchy rain, with peak values about 8°C. Fog or mist may linger during early hours, while daytime conditions stay dull. Afternoon might see scattered showers, though heavier bursts appear less likely. Grey skies extend into late evening, keeping conditions mildly cool. Occasional drizzle could return overnight, bringing chance of dampness into the following morning.
This article was automatically generated
