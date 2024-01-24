Woking-based Susan Adams was part of the Great Britain ice hockey squad who won the silver medal at the Winter World Masters Games.
The Ice Crushers finished runners-up in the competition held in Chiavenna in the Lombardy region of northern Italy.
The ice hockey was part of the multisport extravaganza – which is regarded as the Winter Olympics for masters – organised under the umbrella of the International Masters Games Association.
In the final, the Ice Crushers were beaten by Peace Country Canadians.
Utility player Adams, 54, hails from Minneapolis in Minnesota, the Upper Midwestern state of the US that is renowned for its love of ice hockey.
She has lived in Woking for 20 years and has held British citizenship since 2021.
Adams took up ice hockey five years ago, with Windsor Knights.