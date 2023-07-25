WOKING AC member James Hanson impressed in front of 50,000 spectators at the London Stadium last Sunday.
Hanson competed in the men’s 4 x 100m relay at the London Athletics Meet, which was part of the Wanda Diamond League series.
He ran the final leg for the Great Britain 2 team against a world-class field. The GB 1 team included British record holder Zharnel Hughes and European under-23 champion Jeremiah Azu.
Hanson ran a fine leg, closing down on the GB 1 team, but just running out of track to finish third, with the team from Japan winning.
Also last Sunday, Woking youngsters were in action in the final UK Youth Development League Lower Age Group meeting of the season, at a very windy Portsmouth.
The conditions made fast times and long distances very difficult – but there were numerous outstanding performances by Woking members.
Under-15 boy Sahil Vassanjee was the star of the day with a double victory – in the 100m and 200m.
He set a personal best in the 200m, 24.3sec, which in better conditions would have been a lot quicker.
There was also a personal best in the 100m – from Jack Harel, who won the B race.
Violette Hornzee finished second in the under-15 girls’ 200m A race and Chloe Moore won the B race. Hornzee then leapt to a personal best in the high jump, posting 1.40m.
Mia Reeves set a personal best in the long jump and Isobel Jones was the winner of the under-15 girls’ javelin.
Harel also recorded a personal best in winning the boys’ javelin. He followed up by winning the shot.
Nathan Capindale set a lifetime best in the discus.
In the sprint hurdles there was a comfortable win for Scarlett Brown. She then teamed up with Moore, Reeves and Hornzee in the 4 x 100m, the Woking team finishing in a clear first place.
Lola Roake enjoyed a comfortable success in the 1,500m, with Imogen Freeman finishing third overall and first in the B race.
Aidan Whitton enjoyed a fine victory in the under-15 boys’ 800m courtesy of a very good run.
The under-13 events saw Lucas Pearman finish third in the boys’ 75m, 150m and shot.
Florence Fernando leapt 3.52m in the girls’ long jump and Harry Freeman had a very good run in the under-13 boys’ 1,200m, finishing third.