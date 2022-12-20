WOKING youngster Rhys Conlon has his sights set on competing for Great Britain at the 2028 Olympic Games in the US.
The 16-year-old sport climber told the News & Mail: “Going forward, I’m aiming for the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032.
“Whether I’ll get there or not, I don’t know – but they’re definitely the two biggest goals I have.”
In the shorter term, Conlon is hoping for a momentous 2023 in which he not only sits his GCSE exams but is also due to represent Great Britain at the World Championships in Seoul, South Korea.
