Kieran Shoemark enjoyed a first success since being dropped as stable jockey to John and Thady Gosden after steering 33-1 shot Up The Pace to victory in the 6f handicap at Ascot on the opening day of the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0 per cent Racing Weekend.
It was a first victory for the season and first victory at Ascot for Lambourne trainer Edward Smyth-Osbourne.
The three-year-old colt was making his first appearance of the season after being off the course for 184 days.
Smyth-Osbourne said: "I’m slightly speechless but absolutely delighted. He's best on softer ground but he seemed to handle the quicker surface so that opens up a few more options. He was probably only 80 per cent fit so there’s a bit to work on still.
"Kieran's a top jockey for a reason. He’s very, very good and he gave him a great ride. I'm delighted to be able to support him and give him a bit of a boost."
On a day of very warm temperatures, the quick ground was a bonus for a couple of horses who either broke the course record or equalled the track record.
Get It beat the 6f track record set by Blue Point in the 2017 Pavilion Stakes when making all to cause a 22-1 shock in the 6f handicap. He was also recording a first victory since last season's Stewards' Cup, when winning in 1m 10.48s.
Trainer George Baker had been running the experienced seven-year-old over in Bahrain over the winter and it came as some surprise to the Epsom trainer who felt the horse would need the run.
Making all under Pat Cosgrave, the gelding soon pulled clear under the jockey to win by two lengths and lower the track record by half a second.
Society Kiss equalled the two-year-old track record when making a winning debut in the 5f maiden fillies stakes for Ralph Beckett with Hector Crouch in the plate.
The filly already looks a bargain after costing just 55,000 gns in the recent Craven breeze up sale.
Bookmakers are already impressed with her, with Unibet making her 12-1 for the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.
Power Fizz led from pillar to post in the opener to take the Class 2 7f handicap under Adam Farragher.
The William Haggas trained three-year-old has already made some encouraging performances this season with a career best success at the Craven Meeting at Newmarket last month.
Despite finishing second at Goodwood last week, Power Fizz jumped out of the stalls quickly and never looked like being headed.
The Haggas’ were quick to make it a double on the day when Wonder Star quickened up nicely to go on and win by three lengths with Cieren Fallon aboard from Spirited Style.
On a day of big priced winners, 22-1 and 33-1, normal service was resumed when the Clive Cox trained three-year-old Fearnot proved a cosy winner under Rossa Ryan.
Having started off running on the all-weather and making an impression, Cox made the decision to run on turf at Newmarket on his handicap bow over a mile.
On the straight mile, Ryan made the move down the near side rail to pull clear of the remaining nine runners to score by four and a quarter lengths.
The finale on the card went to the Dylan Cunha four-year-old Toby Tops in the 2m apprentice handicap.
A patient ride from Morgan Cole was rewarded by hitting the front and pulling away to win by two lengths to give the Newmarket trainer his 14th winner of the flat campaign.
By Peter Moore