There were a number of outstanding performances in the endurance events where Woking picked up four medals and a number of personal bests. The most exciting race was the under-17 men’s 800 metres, with training partners Oscar Sinnett and Jack Dormer going head to head. There was an exciting battle between the pair in the home straight with Sinnett just beating Dormer to the gold medal – winning the gold medal in a personal best time of 1.56.47 with Dormer just behind in 1.56.87. Both times put the Woking runners currently in the top 15 in the UK, with Dormer going under two minutes for the first time ever. There was a superb double in the senior men’s middle distance events, with Theo Cheshire comfortably winning the 800 and 1,500 metres with a big personal best in the 1,500 metres to win in a time of 4.02.17. In the under-17 women’s 3,000 metres Imogen Freeman was competing in what was probably the hottest temperatures of the weekend and battled superbly for a brilliant bronze medal in an impressive time of 10.47.70.