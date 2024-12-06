Inih Effiong has returned to Woking after signing from fellow National League side Braintree Town until the end of the 2025-26 season.
The 34-year-old striker’s first spell with the Cards came when he was signed by Anthony Limbrick after departing Barrow in the summer of 2017.
He had previously played for St Albans, Boreham Wood and Biggleswade Town, the latter of which where he scored 39 goals in 68 games and attracted National League attention.
Following a successful half-season with the Cards, where he scored ten goals in all competitions, Inih joined Scottish Premiership side Ross County in January 2018, making three appearances before leaving Scotland in the summer.
Dover Athletic was his next stop, scoring 28 times in 90 appearances before a short spell with Stevenage in League Two featuring loans at Barnet and Notts County.
Inih then rejoined the Cards in May 2021, scoring 13 times in 42 appearances before choosing to join rivals Aldershot Town.
His form at the Shots saw him join Dagenham & Redbridge for a fee in February 2023, shortly before being awarded National League Player of the Month for January after scoring seven goals.
After 48 games with the Daggers, scoring 25 goals, Effiong joined newly-promoted Braintree Town in the summer, where he netted twice.
He returns to the Cards looking to add some firepower up front. New Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Inih was always in our planning, and we are pleased to be able to make this happen so quickly. We thank Braintree for their assistance on making this happen.
“Inih knows the club from a previous spell, and has great experience at this level, in this kind of situation - where he has often proven to be the go-to guy in those clubs’ battle for survival and eventual turnarounds.
“He adds experience and leadership to the team, and of course we believe the way he has been playing, his performances and profile add something that’ll help us win.
“It’s not just goals we are looking for, we know they’ll come. We all believe he brings much more than just that.”
Also joining the Cards is Frank Vincent, a versatile 25-year-old who has come on loan from Dagenham & Redbridge until the end of the season.
An AFC Bournemouth academy graduate, Vincent spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Torquay United, making 32 appearances and becoming a regular, before short loan spells in the Football League with Scunthorpe United and Walsall.
Upon his departure from the Cherries, Vincent joined Notts County, where he would make 39 appearances across two seasons, including a loan spell with Aldershot Town in 2022.
Vincent signed a two-year deal with the Daggers in June 2023, where he has made 57 appearances including the meeting between the Cards and Dagenham at the Laithwaite in August.
Despite mainly being a central midfielder, Vincent has played at left-back for the Daggers, last featuring in a 3-2 win over Aldershot in late November.
Director of football Jody Brown said: “Frank brings great enthusiasm and ability. His versatility is probably something that frustrates him at times - but to us it’s a massive positive and adds great depth to the squad.
“I watched him specifically when Dagenham & Redbridge played Altrincham last season, and many parts of his performance caught the eye, and we’ve tracked him ever since.
“Either as a natural left-sided player, or centrally, Frank adds balance and quality to the squad.”
Jody Brown was appointed by Woking on December 4, shortly before the signings of Vincent and Effiong.
He said: “I am very happy to join Woking as director of football. I can see the incredible potential here and I’m very focused on playing my part in helping all the great people associated with this club to build something truly special.”
Brown, 45, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Woking having worked across all levels of professional football and throughout the non-league pyramid.
In his 20-plus years career Jody has served in a variety of roles including manager, assistant coach, academy coach, analyst, scouting and recruitment.
His career includes stops at Norwich City, Colchester United, Yeovil Town, Dagenham & Redbridge, Billericay Town, Welling United, Grays Athletic and Heybridge Swifts.
In addition to his coaching, scouting and recruiting qualifications, the highly respected Brown also holds a degree in sport science and is determined to help the club make better use of data and analytics.
His vast experience has allowed Jody to create a tremendous network across all levels of the game.
William Bewsey