Loughnane, who rode 162 winners last year, told Sky Sports Racing: “I wouldn’t be able to do it without my agent, Tony Hind, so I have to give him a massive shout, and all the trainers that have supported me - George, Charlie, everyone at team Godolphin - and I also have to mention my dad, Mark Loughnane. I’ve had great support and without everyone I couldn’t be here.”