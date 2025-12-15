Billy Loughnane - aged just 19 - reached an incredible milestone on December 8 when becoming the first flat jockey in Britain to 200 winners in 2025.
Heading to Lingfield on 199 for the year, Loughnane had to wait until his fifth ride of the afternoon to reach the landmark, getting Jim Boyle’s hat-trick-seeking Dandy Khan rolling late to run down 13-8 favourite Villalobos in the Always Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap.
Loughnane has strengthened his association with George Boughey and been called upon regularly by Charlie Appleby, who provided the former champion apprentice with his first Group One success aboard Rebel’s Romance in Germany.
Loughnane, who rode 162 winners last year, told Sky Sports Racing: “I wouldn’t be able to do it without my agent, Tony Hind, so I have to give him a massive shout, and all the trainers that have supported me - George, Charlie, everyone at team Godolphin - and I also have to mention my dad, Mark Loughnane. I’ve had great support and without everyone I couldn’t be here.”
Dan Skelton expressed “anger and bewilderment” with the BHA after being fined £1,000 for the late arrival of a horse at Sandown recently, and claimed his case highlights disparity between how participants and racecourses are treated by the regulator.
Skelton was given the recommended entry point punishment for a Grade 1 contest following an inquiry into why eventual Henry VIII Novices' Chase second Be Aware entered the parade ring after the signal had been given for jockeys to mount.
Ryan Moore captured the Longines International Jockeys' Challenge for the third time on December 10, just seven days after returning from injury.
He was back with a double at Lingfield after sustaining a stress fracture to a leg in August, winning the first and last of four legs on Corleone and Triumphant More.
