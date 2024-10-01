Organising an event such as this takes significant resources. Woking Rotary Club always tries to keep the costs to a minimum. Volunteers do all the work but inevitably there are some expenses. For the eighth successive year, Trident Honda is the main sponsor of the Swimathon and is meeting a substantial share of these costs. But this still leaves a large sum to find, and the organisers would very much welcome other sponsorship for the event, either corporate or individual.