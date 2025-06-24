Pre-season training will soon begin for football clubs across the Woking News & Mail area.
There will be activity off the pitch at Westfield, who will be holding their annual general meeting at the club on July 9. Those interested should arrive at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start.
Westfield have also announced three pre-season friendlies. They travel to Sheerwater on July 5 at 2pm, host Knaphill on July 8 at 7.30pm and play away to Uxbridge on July 19 at 3pm.
Last season Westfield finished 12th in the Isthmian League South Central Division with 55 points, 21 short of the playoffs and 13 clear of the relegation zone.
New names on their fixture list in 2025-26 will be Bedfont Sports and Egham Town, promoted from the Combined Counties League Premier Division North, AFC Portchester and Fareham Town, promoted from the Wessex League Premier Division, Bognor Regis Town and Hendon, relegated from the Isthmian League Premier Division, and Littlehampton Town, transferred from the Isthmian League South East Division.
Sheerwater, Knaphill and Guildford City will all be playing in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
They will have four new clubs to play - Badshot Lea and Sutton Common Rovers, relegated from the Isthmian League South Central Division, Thatcham Town, relegated from the Southern League Division One South, and Eversley & California, promoted from the Combined Counties Division One.
Knaphill did the best of the trio last season, finishing seventh with 57 points, nine short of the playoffs. It was a campaign of mid-table comfort for Guildford, 12th with 42 points, and Sheerwater, who finished 14th with 41 points, eight above the drop zone.
Guildford are holding a trial to find new players on June 28 at 11am. Anyone interested should email [email protected] for venue details and to register.
