Pirbright Cricket Club hosted an evening match in which its ladies’ softball Phoenix team played an invitation Penguin XI under walking cricket rules, writes Chris Smith.
The Penguin XI included regular walking cricketers, some players with recently installed new knees, the Sunday captain, a Saturday league regular, disability players and the head coach.
Most on the field had to remember not to run when fielding or batting, and bowing without running was also a challenge.
A tight game, and what was to some people a dubious no ball call on the final delivery, ensured a close finish, with everyone having a great time.
At the change of innings there was a sale of cakes and drinks which raised £100 and ensured everyone went home happy.
The recent bank holiday Monday saw 90 children playing cricket on the village green in a Pirbright Cricket Club under-nines festival sponsored by Shaw Gibbs Accountancy.
A fantastic day saw six girls’ under-nine teams - Pirbright Puffins, Farncombe, Valley End Flamingos, Valley End Zebras, Chiddingfold Sparklers and Pyrford Foxes - play a round robin set of six-a-side fixtures.
Fourteen Pirbright under-nine girls gave it their all across the various matches, beating the eventual festival winners Pyrford Foxes in one game.
Six boys’ under-nine teams - Pirbright Blasters, Pirbright Pirates, Valley End Boys, Horsley and Send CC Boys, Chiddingfold Rockets and Chobham Cobras - played in the same round robin format, with the Pirbright Blasters winning the boys’ festival.
A Pirbright Cricket Club spokesperson said: “There was so much fantastic cricket on show and the Cricky Monster made regular appearances throughout the day to check that everyone was playing in the correct spirit.
“Massive thanks also to Shaw Gibbs Accountancy who sponsored and supported the event, with water bottles for the players and congratulations to each player as they received their medal at the presentation ceremony at the end.”
