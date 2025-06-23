CHIDDINGFOLD remain top of Division One of the I’Anson League despite a 30-run defeat by Farncombe.
Division 1: Blackheath 210-8 (Rooken-Smith 71, Harrison 50, Jackson 3-26, Main 3-50). Grayswood 105 all out (Harrison 3-20, Rooken-Smith 3-4). Points: Blackheath 29, Grayswood 1.
Farncombe 228-8 (Appleton 90). Chiddingfold 198 all out (Fouche 75, Wells 4-36). Points: Chiddingfold 7, Farncombe 30.
Puttenham 154 all out (Ilyas 67, Raja 4-33, Abdul 4-13). Dogmersfield 175-2 (Dilawar 91). Points: Dogmersfield 30, Puttenham 3.
Frimley 101 all out (Lincoln 4-24, Terry 3-16). Elstead 103-4. Points: Elstead 28, Frimley 2.
Frensham 87 all out (Martyn 3-17, Ellis 4-18). Tilford 90-8 (Clayton-Jones 3-4, Pow 3-24). Points: Frensham 4, Tilford 26.
Division 2: Fernhurst 83 all out. Bramley 84-1. Points: Bramley 29, Fernhurst 0.
Peper Harow 190 all out. Grayshott 192-5. Points: Grayshott 30, Peper Harow 5.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 167 all out. Blackheath ll 77 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 27, Blackheath ll 5.
The Bourne 243-5. Shalford 169-3. Match drawn. Points: The Bourne 18, Shalford 8.
Frensham ll 208 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham 159 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham 7, Frensham ll 29.
Division 3: Brook 157 all out. Badshot Lea 102 all out. Points: Brook 27, Badshot Lea 5.
Wood Street 108 all out. Churt & Hindhead 109-3. Points: Churt & Hindhead 28, Wood Street 1.
Pirbright 187-7. Tongham 172 all out. Points: Pirbright 28, Tongham 5.
Puttenham ll 197 all out. Thursley 198-4. Points: Puttenham ll 5, Thursley 30.
Haslemere 201-5. Tilford II 128-8. Match drawn. Points: Tilford ll 7, Haslemere 20.
Division 4: Farncombe ll 235-6. Frensham lll 216-5. Match drawn. Points: Farncombe ll 19, Frensham ll 11.
Frimley ll 99 all out. Grayshott lll 100-3. Points: Frimley ll 1, Grayshott lll 28.
Frimley Phoenix 248-3. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 162-8. Match drawn. Points: Frimley Phoenix 21, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 7.
Kingsley 180-4. Grayswood ll 103-8. Match drawn. Points: Grayswood ll 6, Kingsley 19.
Hambledon 217 all out. Dogmersfield ll 89 all out. Points: Hambledon 25, Dogmersfield ll 5.
Division 5: Liphook lll 137 all out. Harting 141-0. Points: Liphook lll 1, Harting 30.
Peper Harow ll 238-8. Midhurst 87 all out. Points: Peper Harow ll 29, Midhurst 4.
Wood Street ll 108 all out. Milford 109-6. Points: Wood Street ll 3, Milford 27.
Chiddingfold ll 86 all out. Wrecclesham 87-0. Points: Wrecclesham 30, Chiddingfold ll 0.
Blackheath lll 196 all out. Alton lV 108-6. Match drawn. Points: Blackheath ll 18, Alton lV 9.
Division 6: Fernhurst ll 242-9. Bramley ll 90 all out. Points: Fernhurst ll 30, Bramley ll 4.
Brook ll 140 all out. Frensham lV 70 all out. Points: Frensham lV 5, Brook ll 26.
Guildford lV 286-3. Frimley lll 90 all out. Points: Guildford lV 30, Frimley lll 1.
Haslemere ll 194-8. Grayswood lll 104 all out. Points Haslemere ll 28, Grayswood lll 4.
Division 7: Badshot Lea ll 57 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham ll 58-2. Points: Badshot Lea ll 1, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 29.
Churt & Hindhead lll 208-8. Farncombe Wanderers 174-6. Points: Farncombe Wanderers 6, Churt & Hindhead lll 27.
Frimley Phoenix ll 41 all out. Elstead ll 45-0. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 0, Elstead ll 30.
Farncombe lll 133 all out. Grayshott lll 108-9. Points: Grayshott lll 5, Farncombe lll 25.
Shalford ll 75 all out. Churt & Hindhead ll 76-2. Points: Shalford ll 1, Churt & Hindhead ll 29.
