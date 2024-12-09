Knaphill endured a tough afternoon in challenging conditions on Saturday, falling 1-0 to Cobham in a match heavily influenced by Storm Darragh.
With relentless rain and high winds making it difficult for either side to find their rhythm, a first-half volley from Hakeem Gbadamassi ultimately decided the contest.
A crowd of 80 braved the weather for this Combined Counties League Premier Division South game, and both sides had to battle the elements early on.
The first significant chance came Knaphill’s way in the 15th minute. A loose ball fell to Kingsley Anokye, whose powerful strike from just inside the area rattled the crossbar, much to the relief of Cobham goalkeeper Conrad Knight.
Cobham responded in the 20th minute with a well-placed cross from Nicolas Osborne on the right. Elijah Simpson met the delivery with a header, but Knaphill goalkeeper Sam Gray reacted quickly, smothering the effort and clearing the danger.
The visitors broke the deadlock in the 27th minute after Knaphill failed to clear their lines from a free kick. In the third phase, a cross from Charles Nicholas Alexiou on the left found Gbadamassi unmarked in the box. The defender met the ball with a composed volley, driving it into the ground and into the bottom left corner of the net.
Knaphill struggled to create clear opportunities before the break, with frustrations boiling over for Ross Murdoch, who was booked for dissent after being flagged offside multiple times while trying to break through Cobham’s defensive line.
Knaphill introduced George Sellick in place of Zak Jakubowski at half-time, with Sellick making his debut for the club. Despite the change, neither side could take control of the game as the conditions continued to play a significant role.
The Knappers made a second substitution in the 66th minute, bringing on Ben Mitchell for Murdoch in an effort to add more attacking firepower.
Cobham came close to doubling their lead in the 84th minute when Osborne broke clear one-on-one with Gray, but James Glover produced a stunning last-ditch sliding tackle to block the shot and keep Knaphill in the game.
Knaphill made further changes in the 87th minute, introducing Alex McLean for Jason Vincent to add fresh legs in midfield.
With time running out, central defender Dale Burnham was pushed forward to provide an additional aerial threat in Cobham’s box. But the home side were unable to create the decisive opportunity they needed to salvage a point.
Knaphill worked hard throughout the game and adapted admirably to the problematic conditions brought by Storm Darragh, but their lack of clear-cut chances ultimately proved costly.
Both teams battled bravely against the elements, but Cobham’s resilience and Gbadamassi’s clinical finish were enough to seal the victory.
James Glover was the standout performer for Knaphill, showcasing determination and leadership throughout the game.
Winning crucial headers and making vital last-ditch tackles, his defensive display kept Knaphill within touching distance of an equaliser.
Knaphill: Gray, Sims, Glover, Stanic Stewart, Watts (C) (Burnham 90+3), Baisden, Thompson, Vincent (McLean 87), Anokye, Murdoch (Mitchell 66), Jakubowski (Sellick 56). Substitute not used: Cooke.
Cobham: Knight, Maclean, Toussaint, Desa, Gbadamassi, Alexiou (C), Murray (Weston 73), Billington, Simpson (Stanislaus 60), Hayford, Osborne (Peart 87). Substitutes not used: Balde, Lambert.
James Carpenter