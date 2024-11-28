Big-spending AFC Whyteleafe departed the Spectrum cock-a-hoop on November 23 after a last-gasp brace of goals gave the second-placed side an unlikely 2-1 victory at Guildford City in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
For Guildford it was heartbreak once again, as an excellent performance ended with that familiar sinking feeling.
Weather-wise it was a grim day for the crowd of 68. The pitch had passed an inspection in the morning but rain continued throughout the game, with the pitch becoming increasingly heavy.
There was an early scramble in the Guildford goalmouth following a corner, but after that City looked the more dangerous of the two sides.
A poor defensive clearance saw Darnell Jon-Peter attempt a speculative effort, but it went wide of the target.
Reece Robins looked increasingly dangerous down the left but his effort after cutting in was comfortably saved by James Shaw.
On the half-hour a flowing move gave Manny Acheampong a shooting chance but his effort went wide.
On 36 minutes City deservedly opened the scoring when Reece Robins’ free kick from the edge of the box deflected off the wall and into the corner of the net.
Minutes later, following a free kick into the box, a Jon-Peter half-volley zipped wide. Twice in the final minutes of the half Reece Robins came close. The first effort saw a 25-yarder go just wide, and the second was deflected for a corner.
Whyteleafe had more of the ball after the break. Early on they saw a header from a corner clear the crossbar, then on 55 minutes Jacob Terry made a terrific save low down in the corner.
Within minutes Jon-Peter’s cross was met by Acheampong, whose effort just cleared the bar.
On 74 minutes Whyteleafe went down to ten men when Alton Leeward was unluckily sent off for what was purported to be a last-man challenge.
In the aftermath another Whyteleafe player was sent to the sin bin for ten minutes, and the visitors were now playing with nine players.
Guildford stormed forward trying to take advantage. Following a free kick three shots were fired in from close range but determined defending kept the ball out, then on 80 minutes Reece Robins’ powerful shot was superbly saved.
In the final minute of the 90 it was last-ditch defending in the Guildford goalmouth as Whyteleafe lifted themselves commendably.
Three minutes into stoppage time referee Ian Oswald awarded the visitors a penalty which Aaron Watson converted with ease.
In the sixth minute of added time Guildford’s hearts were broken. A quickly taken free kick set Daniel Bennett through. As he entered the box, he cut past a covering defender and curled a great effort past Terry’s despairing dive.
Barry Underwood