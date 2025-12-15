Alec Stewart is back in charge full-time at Surrey County Cricket Club as he bids to lead his side back to the top.
The 62-year-old behind his county winning four County Championship titles in seven seasons slimmed down his responsibilities 12 months ago to look after his wife Lynn, who lost her long cancer battle in April.
Stewart feels ready to return as director of cricket, having retained executive responsibility and worked behind the scenes for much of last season, with head coach Gareth Batty in the front line, when Surrey were pipped to a fourth successive Championship by Nottinghamshire.
Surrey chief executive Steve Elworthy said: “Alec’s commitment, drive and attention to detail have built the team into the side it is today and we know he will continue to progress the team as he resumes his role at the helm of the men’s game in the county.
“He has remained an important part of the cricket management team over the last 12 months and he continues to drive the highest of standards across the club.”
Stewart first took charge in 2013, when Surrey were plunging to their third relegation in eight seasons, patiently rebuilding with a largely home-grown side that won the Championship in 2018 and from 2022-24.
His man-management skills are allied with a vision of how players from the club’s talent pathway should be refined and amalgamated with recruits from outside.
He said: “My priorities have always been to support the cricket management team and the squad to be the best county in the country, to bring cricketers into our professional squad through our pathway system and help players to fulfil their dreams of representing their country.”
Club chairman Oli Slipper added: “Alec’s record speaks for itself and he’s been the driving force in so much of the club’s success over many, many years.”
Richard Spiller
