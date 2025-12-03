Surrey County Cricket Club and Reliance Industries Limited – the owners of Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians – have announced their partnership in the Oval Invincibles franchise in The Hundred.
This follows the completion of a deal which gives the organisations 51 per cent and 49 per cent stakes in the franchise, respectively, transferring ownership from England and Wales Cricket Board. As part of this new partnership, from 2026 the men’s and the women’s teams will be known as MI London.
The Oval Invincibles are the most successful team in the history of The Hundred, winning five titles in five years – with the women’s team winning back-to-back titles in the first two years and the men securing three in a row from 2023 to 2025. The men’s team has been the most dominant in global franchise cricket team over the past three years.
The Oval Invincibles’ success has been built on homegrown Surrey stars like Sam and Tom Curran, Will Jacks and Alice Capsey, alongside some of the biggest names in world cricket, including Marizanne Kapp, Rashid Khan and Adam Zampa.
Surrey chairman Oli Slipper said: “We’re pleased to have reached an agreement with the Reliance team over our partnership in the Hundred franchise team.
“Reliance bring a significant depth of cricket and business expertise and have had great success with their franchise teams in India and around the world – there’s no doubt they are here to win.
“They are passionate cricket people and together we will continue the success of our two teams.
“We have worked very closely with Reliance over the name of the new team and believe MI London will give us the best opportunity to build the fanbase at home and across the world.
“We also believe the team brand will help to grow the commercial value of our franchise, in turn boosting investment into the long-term sustainable growth of Surrey and of cricket in our community.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.