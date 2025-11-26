The Gabba also hosted one of the odder Ashes matches in 1950-51. Despite the retirement of Don Bradman, England were still underdogs but could be quietly satisfied by bowling out Australia for 228 on the opening day. Thunderstorms – Queensland does those spectacularly well – meant no play on day two and it was followed by the rest day, so by the time England came to bat the pitch had been sweating profusely. Caught on a “sticky”, they plunged to 68 for seven, whereupon skipper Freddie Brown declared. Now the hosts desperately struggled, provoking Lindsay Hassett to do likewise at 32 for seven, 70 minutes still remaining in the day with batting sure to be easier the next day.