Both sides then went forward and Niall Stillwell’s miscued shot almost found two waiting colleagues in front of goal. It being three months since the last league win, nerves were fraying on and off the pitch. City sat deep in the final stages, but to their credit defended superbly. In stoppage time Balham saw a shot on the turn deflected just over the bar for one of a series of corners. But survive City did, and the three points gained improved the side’s standing at the foot of the table.