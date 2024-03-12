Guildford City won 1-0 at home to Balham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on March 6.
After recent rain the heavy Spectrum pitch was not conducive to flowing football for the crowd of 88. But for Guildford City the main concern was collecting three points.
It was not pretty but it was a competitive battle fought out by both sides. Both sides had half chances early on. Mac Chisholm saved twice from a shot on the turn and then at a forward's feet, while Tolu Ajayi-Obe headed just wide for City.
On 15 minutes City came close when Jamie Hilton’s shot deflected off a defender and on to a post. As the half developed there were few further chances, although the visitors edged the possession.
As half-time approached Shane Johnson fashioned a shooting chance, but the ball was taken from his foot in a fine tackle. Balham countered by shooting over from the edge of the box.
Minutes after the restart Balham came close to nudging ahead. An in-swinging corner went right through the box and struck the back post before being cleared.
The experienced Leon Dadey entered the fray from the bench on 55 minutes, and immediately gave his side a lift. On 59 minutes City scored what proved to be the only goal of the game. Sadly for the visitors the goal came from a defensive mistake not helped by the uneven surface. The ball ran loose and Shane Johnson carefully shot home into the unguarded net from the corner of the penalty area.
Both sides then went forward and Niall Stillwell’s miscued shot almost found two waiting colleagues in front of goal. It being three months since the last league win, nerves were fraying on and off the pitch. City sat deep in the final stages, but to their credit defended superbly. In stoppage time Balham saw a shot on the turn deflected just over the bar for one of a series of corners. But survive City did, and the three points gained improved the side’s standing at the foot of the table.
Barry Underwood