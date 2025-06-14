Barely a week after landing the prime job as Juddmonte’s number one rider, Colin Keane warmed up for Royal Ascot by riding his first ever winner at Sandown Park on his first ride at the course on Saturday, writes Peter Moore from Radio Woking.
Keane, who was recording his sixth victory since Wednesday, left it late on Town And Country after having to negotiate a fair amount of traffic before coming through with a powerful late run to get up on the line to win by a short head from Hold A Dream and Star Of Mehmas in the Listed Scurry Stakes on Gentleman’s Day at Sandown.
Speaking to Racing TV, Keane said: "She was keen. I was told at home she can be, but I didn't think she'd be that bad. She ran into a couple of pockets, but she only got out in the last half-furlong and she did well to win."
Trainer Andrew Balding’s continued success with three-year-olds shows no sign of slowing down, with the Kingsclere trainer bagging two more at the Esher track with Gladius and Dance In The Storm - along with Pianoforte landing the odds at Bath - to make it an incredible 55 three-year-old winners since January.
Although getting turned over at very short odds at Salisbury a month ago over one mile two furlongs, the drop back to one mile one furlong seemed to help the colt Gladius, who led a furlong out before keeping on well to win by one and three-quarter lengths from Watching Stars with Oisin Murphy in the saddle.
The same dynamic partnership of Balding and Murphy struck again when bottom weight Dance In The Storm took the seven furlong handicap.
Under the champion jockey, the filly settled in the rear of the field before being shaken up and switched left to lead inside the final furlong to stay on well to win going away.
Making her turf debut after disappointing in a listed race at Lingfield three months ago, the filly relished the seven furlong trip and looks like another nice three-year-old to progress further.
Jack Channon sent a sole runner to the Surrey track just 24 hours earlier with Last Shamardal, which proved successful. On Saturday it was another case of same again after the West Isley trainer took the one mile Class 2 handicap with Urban Lion after completing an across the card double with Pomme Pomme who made it a four timer at Bath.
The lightly raced four-year-old has already won over a mile at Chelmsford on the all-weather track and was a close second at Newbury in April.
Under upcoming young rider Edward Greatrex, the four-year-old led over one furlong out and stayed on strongly.
Wave Rider broke his maiden tag at the fifth attempt after landing the one mile one furlong Darley British EBF Maiden Stakes for Harry Charlton with Trevor Whelan aboard.
Upped to one mile two furlongs, the three-year-old ran a credible sixth at Newbury a month ago. Under Whelan the horse was pushed out inside the furlong pole and went readily clear to win by three lengths.
On her handicap debut, Chiringita had previously run over six furlongs and seven furlongs. The extra furlong certainly brought out the best of her after staying on well under Jamie Spencer to win by two lengths from Cradle Of Love.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.